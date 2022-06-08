Arizona College of Nursing Receives Maximum 10-Year CCNE Reaccreditation

Receiving CCNE reaccreditation for the maximum ten years is especially gratifying as it recognizes our collective commitment to providing our students with a high-quality educational experience”
— Dr. Amber Kool, Associate Provost
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced today that the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), has reaccredited the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program for ten years. This is the maximum amount of time the CCNE grants accreditation signifying that the program has consistently engaged in high-quality, effective educational practices.

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency contributing to the improvement of the public's health. CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs in nursing. Accreditation by CCNE means that the School of Nursing has met the commission’s high standards for preparing nurses to practice competently at the baccalaureate degree level.

“Arizona College of Nursing is thrilled to receive reaccreditation from CCNE,” said Dr. Amber Kool, DNP, RN, Associate Provost.” “Our staff and faculty work diligently to prepare students for successful careers in nursing. Receiving CCNE reaccreditation for the maximum ten years is especially gratifying as it recognizes our collective commitment to providing our students with a high-quality educational experience.”

The rigorous year-long evaluation included a comprehensive self-study of the school’s baccalaureate program by the CCNE accrediting team. Graduating from an accredited program is essential for students who choose to continue their education and for many employers. CCNE serves higher education institutions throughout the United States to foster continuous quality improvement in nursing programs.
Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 11 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

