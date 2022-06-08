Trade Show: Outdoor RetailerJun09

Idaho Commerce is accepting applications for Idaho outdoor recreation companies to participate in Outdoor Retailer.

Idaho Commerce will coordinate an NW Pavilion jointly with the state of Oregon June 9-11, 2022 at Outdoor Retailer, the world’s leading business-to-business outdoor sports show where industry brands, retailers, reps, designers, suppliers and leaders gather.

This is the outdoor sports show of choice showcasing the largest collection of innovative and unique gear, apparel, hard goods, footwear and accessories.

Being part of The NW Pavilion provides numerous benefits to your company because Idaho Commerce will:

Organize booth rental, furniture, graphics, payments, and terms and conditions with show organizers

Organize pre-show planning meetings/conference calls with participants

Coordinate with show organizers & U.S. Commercial Service and/or other contractors

Provide onsite show assistance and booth coverage as needed

Help facilitate follow up action items with each company

Potential applicants include outdoor recreation companies, for STEP application guidelines, view the document here.

For a small company, per SBA eligibility guidelines, booth space is covered by the awarded grant. Any additional supplemental costs (marketing, travel, AV, etc.) will be the responsibility of the company.

For companies that do not qualify for the STEP grant, participation may still be possible depending upon space available as grant-eligible companies will have first priority. If space is available, the cost will be determined as a cost-share based upon square footage needed and paid directly to the show organizer. If your company falls in this category, reach out to discuss options, Tina Salisbury at Idaho Commerce.

Space allocation will be determined after the application closes and we assess the space needs of the differing product types of each participating company. We want to create a cohesive display while supporting a maximum number of participants. Co-Exhibitor Registration/Listing Fee: $300. It is the responsibility of each participating company to pay this fee directly to the show

This application is first come, first served. Once space is filled, we will create a waitlist. There has already been a great deal of interest in this show so submit now!

Applications are accepted online at Idaho Commerce’s Grant Portal. To register for an account to apply, if you have not been a previous applicant through the system for any Idaho Commerce grant program, contact STEP Grant Project Director, Tina Salisbury at (208) 287-3164 tina.salisbury@commerce.idaho.gov.

This application opens on March 28th at 9:00am MT and closes at 3:00pm MT on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.