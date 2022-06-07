House Bill 2586 Printer's Number 3100
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in veteran recognition, providing for Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.
