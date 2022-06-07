House Bill 2407 Printer's Number 2994
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - An Act amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, further providing for permit issuance and conditions.
