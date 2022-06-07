Province Partnering with Industry on Strategic Plan for Tourism Growth

CANADA, June 7 - The Province and Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia (TIANS) will partner to develop a new strategic plan for Nova Scotia’s tourism sector.

The plan will establish a new vision for tourism, taking into consideration the needs of businesses and organizations, Nova Scotians and their communities and traveller preferences and expectations. Consultation with the tourism industry will begin this summer.

“A lot has changed for the tourism industry over the last few years, and it’s time to redefine our goals for sustainable tourism that benefits communities in all parts of the province,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Through engagement with the sector, this plan will support a strong and resilient industry, make our communities great places to live and help us shine brightly as a tourism destination offering the best experience in Canada.”

Darlene MacDonald, Executive Director of Tourism Nova Scotia, and Darlene Grant Fiander, President of TIANS, will co-chair a steering committee that will oversee the development of the plan by end of March 2023.

The committee will consider the Minister’s mandate priorities to grow local tourism to ensure all regions benefit from revenue growth; leverage assets like national parks, winter and summer sports, food and culture; support an integrated airport marketing plan; and use film to showcase Nova Scotia’s beauty and unique experiences.

Quotes: Now is an opportunity for the industry to focus on a broad growth strategy that considers the interconnectivity between tourism and the social, cultural and economic health of the province. Addressing issues such as seasonality, business viability, product and people will ensure we reclaim our position as Nova Scotia’s top service export. Darlene Grant Fiander, President, Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: when the plan is complete, businesses, communities and the government will be able to use it to guide their own strategic planning and investments

tourism revenues were $2.6 billion in 2019; of that amount, Nova Scotians generated approximately 38 per cent and non-resident visitors generated about 62 per cent

for 2020 and 2021, annual tourism revenues are estimated to be about $1 billion

tourism revenues are not expected to recover to 2019 levels until after 2024

