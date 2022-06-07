Submit Release
Spencer Carstens selected as new Thermopolis game warden

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes Thermopolis Game Warden Spencer Carstens to the Cody Region. Carstens replaces Benge Brown, who recently retired after 30 years of service.

Carstens began his career with Game and Fish in 2020 where he served as a game warden in Cheyenne. Prior to that, he was employed as a game warden in South Dakota. 

Carstens said the immense amount of public land and the diverse hunting and fishing resources brought him to Wyoming. “Everything that appeals to me about Wyoming, Thermopolis has to offer,” Carstens said. “I am looking forward to becoming part of the community, meeting landowners and getting to know the district.” 

Benge Brown retired in April. Brown served as the Thermopolis game warden for 15 years and as a game warden in Rawlins from 1992-2007.

The Thermopolis game warden district encompasses most of Hot Springs County and includes the Bighorn River, one of Wyoming’s premier trout fisheries. 
 
Spencer Carstens can be reached at 307-480-1015. 

- WGFD -


 

