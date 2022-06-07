Submit Release
Broadway Road closure between 48th and 52nd streets set this weekend (June 10-13)

PHOENIX – As part of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday, June 10, through 4 a.m Monday, June 13. During this closure, crews will replace temporary barriers and adjust lane stripes along the roadway. 

What’s Affected

The eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed. 

Drivers will not be able to access Broadway Road from 52nd Street and should use University Drive instead. 

Detour Routes

Westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on Broadway Road who need to access westbound Broadway Road should travel north on Priest Drive to westbound University Drive to reach State Route 143. Travel south on SR 143 to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Westbound I-10 to westbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access westbound Broadway Road should exit at 40th Street and use southbound 40th Street to access Broadway Road west of the closure.

Eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on eastbound Broadway Road and eastbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should travel east on I-10, exit to eastbound Baseline Road and use northbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure. 

Westbound I-10 to eastbound Broadway Road detour: Drivers on westbound I-10 who need to access eastbound Broadway Road should exit to northbound SR 143 to reach eastbound University Drive. Head east on University Drive to Priest Drive and take southbound Priest Drive to access Broadway Road east of the closure.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here. 

 

