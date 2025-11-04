Two lanes of travel reopen on US 60 between Superior, Globe-Miami

GLOBE – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed an interim repair project on a flood-damaged section of US 60 between Superior and the Globe-Miami area, restoring two lanes of travel between those communities.

The repair work began Oct. 20, following the flood that washed away embankments and damaged roadway sections along US 60 just west of Miami near milepost 241. The damage required that section of roadway to be restricted to a single lane of alternating travel until repair work could be completed.

The State Transportation Board approved $3 million for repairs on Oct. 23, allowing for the just-completed interim work.

Meanwhile, those traveling between the Phoenix and Globe areas should plan for previously scheduled closures of US 60 between Superior and Globe for a bridge replacement project. The closures are scheduled, when needed, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Drivers can detour on state routes 177 and 77 through Winkelman, adding 75 miles to the trip, or schedule travel around the closure periods.

To learn more about the US 60: Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon Bridges Project and daytime closures that are scheduled, please visit azdot.gov/US60QueenCreekBridgeProject.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.