VSP provides update on suspicious death in Springfield

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Tuesday, June 7, 2022) — An autopsy was performed Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington on the adult man found deceased Monday on Greeley Road in Springfield.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police continues to work to identify the victim’s next of kin to provide notification of death. Investigators will release the victim’s identity following notification to relatives.

The investigation into this homicide remains active and ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022***

Members of the Vermont State Police in conjunction with the Springfield Police Department are investigating a suspicious death reported Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, in Springfield.

The investigation began when Springfield police received a call at 12:18 p.m. Monday from a resident who lives in the area of Greeley Road reporting that what appeared to be the body of a deceased adult man was found alongside the road, in the area of 99 Greeley Road. Springfield police requested assistance from the Vermont State Police at about 1:10 p.m. Monday.

At this time the investigation is in its initial stages and includes members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The road is closed just east of 99 Greeley Road in the area of Spencer Brook.

The body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

