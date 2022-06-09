Drag Personality, Kay Sedia, Revives ‘Taco Kisses’ at LAMusArt for Two Nights Only

Kay Sedia in TACO KISSES

LAMusArt announces Taco Kisses, written & performed by drag personality & Tupperware saleswoman extraordinaire, Kay Sedia of recent Taco Bell Drag Brunch fame!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt) announces a two evening run of Taco Kisses, a one woman show written and performed by drag personality and Tupperware saleswoman extraordinaire, Kay Sedia of recent Taco Bell Drag Brunch host fame. Written by Kay Sedia (otherwise known as Oscar Quintero) and directed by Kimberly Lewis, Taco Kisses takes audiences on a spicy journey through comical stories and live singing parodies in the sixty-minute, one woman show. The shows will take place at the Los Angeles Music and Art School on June 17th and June 18th at 7pm and 9pm both evenings.

A founding member of the well-known comedy crime-fighting troupe, ‘Chicos Angels,’ Oscar Quintero/Kay Sedia was born in Hacienda Heights, California. Kay Sedia came to life back in 2000, when Oscar competed in the drag pageant QUEST FOR THE CROWN, a spoof of the Miss Universe Pageant benefitting Aid for Aids, as “Miss Mexico Kay Sedia” and was named first runner up. Having performed in clubs and a few films, Kay pivoted her focus to Tupperware sales. She hosts Tupperware parties all around the country, and is one of the top selling Tupperware Divas in all of the United States and Canada.

Taco Kisses will be presented as the first show in LAMusArt’s summer Comedy Series at the Courtyard Stage on campus. The Comedy Series, which will run from June through September, will feature other acts including stand up comics, improv teams, a live podcast and sketch.

Tickets to Taco Kisses are now available at www.kaysedia.com. For more information on LAMusArt’s Comedy Series, please visit www.LAMusArt.org/comedy or call LAMusArt at 323-262-7734.

About the Los Angeles Music and Art School

The Los Angeles Music and Art School is a 501 (c)(3) non profit arts organization whose mission is to provide East LA with equitable access to quality arts education programs. Established in 1945, LAMusArt is the only multidisciplinary destination for high-quality arts instruction located in the community. The organization aims to offer accessible and affordable arts education to young, at-risk students regardless of their gender, ethnicity, aptitude, or socio-economic status, year-round. # # #