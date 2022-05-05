LAMusArt Launches Summer Series of Performances Highlighting East LA Talent

Artist Headshots for 2022

Featuring a diverse roster of electrifying presentations including lively music and dance performances, musical theatre productions and beloved work.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Music and Art School (LAMusArt) announces its new summer series of live performances, Artist Series, and the grand opening of its first ever Courtyard Theatre on campus. Artist Series 2022 will feature a diverse roster of electrifying presentations including lively music and dance performances, musical theatre productions and beloved original work by MacArthur grant recipient and Los Angeles local, Luis Alfaro.

Throughout the summer months, LAMusArt will host fifteen Artist Series performances for the East LA community. The series will open with the fifth annual (and first in-person in two years) production of Playmaking, the culminating effort of the seasonal program in which students learn the basics of playwriting and watch their original scripts performed by adult actors. The series will also feature multiple nights of dazzling flamenco music and dance performed by Chicanas Gitanas. The aforementioned Alfaro will present an updated play entitled Black Butterfly, Jaguar Girl, Piñata Woman and Other Superhero Girls, Like Me - about five young girls growing up in gritty East Los Angeles. Black Butterfly… will be directed by Alfaro’s longtime collaborator, Jesus A. Reyes. Last but not least, the series will introduce the company of LAMusArt’s inaugural pre-professional teen program, Musical Theater Intensive, in a production of You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Artist Series is announced in tandem with the grand opening of the organization’s new outdoor stage, custom built to suit the facility’s courtyard. With the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID-19, LAMusArt found a fitting solution in building their own stage.

“High costs, long distances, staffing shortages and the simple fact that a lot of venues closed during the pandemic forced us to get creative in finding a space that was both safe and appropriate. We wanted to replenish the stage as a vital part of artistic development - for students and artists. We always say the stage is a classroom, and we’re very excited to be able to offer that learning space again,” says Executive Director, Manuel Prieto.

Tickets to all Artist Series shows, June-September, are now available at Humanitix.com. For more information on LAMusArt’s Artist Series, please visit www.LAMusArt.org/artistseries or call LAMusArt at 323-262-7734.

About the Los Angeles Music and Art School

The Los Angeles Music and Art School is a 501 (c)(3) non profit arts organization whose mission is to provide East LA with equitable access to quality arts education programs. Established in 1945, LAMusArt is the only multidisciplinary destination for high-quality arts instruction located in the community. The organization aims to offer accessible and affordable arts education to young, at-risk students regardless of their gender, ethnicity, aptitude, or socio-economic status, year-round. # # #

Artist Series at LAMusArt