Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk Visiting Chef Series Welcomes Carla Hall to the Chicago Dining Scene

Beginning June 29th, Carla Hall Brings Heart & Soul (Food) to Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, Chef Carla Hall’s Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk Visiting Chefs menu will debut on Thursday June 29, 2022 and run through October 2, 2022. Carla, who first won over audiences on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and “Top Chef: All Stars” and as the co-host of ABC’s hit Emmy Award-winning lifestyle show, “The Chew”, is set to bring her Southern roots and signature flair to Chicago. For the first time ever in the Chicagoland area, and the only place you can experience her cooking in the world, Carla is thrilled to join the Esquire family as the next Chef in their rotating Visiting Chef Series.

“Get ready, I’m bringing my style of everyday and celebration soul food to Chicago - one of my all-time favorite food cities. Working with Cooper’s Hawk and joining the delicious and varied Chicago culinary scene is such an exciting opportunity,” says Hall.

Through September 30, 2022, Carla’s guest menu for Esquire will blend modern and traditional family style cooking - honoring soul food’s heritage and personalizing it with her signature fresh style. Showcasing bold flavors and heartwarming comfort dishes, the menu will feature foods that mean a lot to her now and throughout her childhood - deviled eggs, Carla’s famous hot chicken, pickles, corn bread, mac and cheese, banana pudding, sweet tea and more. Dishes will be served alongside a wine pairing curated by Cooper’s Hawk Master Sommelier, Emily Wines. In addition to Carla's menu, Esquire’s Executive Chef Nate Henssler is serving an elevated menu items including The Prime Meatball, Hoisin Glazed Pork Belly, Roasted Loch Duar Salmon and the Esquire Prime Burger. Desserts are playful and delicious and include some of your most favorite after dinner staples including as Mag Mile Sundae, Seven-Layer Chocolate Cake and the “Firefly”, a lemon tartufo, named after the first movie, ever shown at the Esquire Theater.

“Carla Hall is high energy and all about great food and hospitality which makes her a natural fit for our Visiting Chef Series”, says Cooper’s Hawk CEO and Founder, Tim McEnery. “Her philosophy - to cook with love and celebrate food - will be an A-list experience for our guests and wine club members.”

Designed to be a culinary and wine destination Esquire, located at 58 E. Oak Street, is a completely new way to experience the Cooper’s Hawk brand ethos. The Visiting Chef Series features a new chef every quarter, offering Chicagoans experiences from some of the most celebrated chefs around the world.

Reservations open June 1 via Open Table.

