‘Profoundly unfair.’ California tenants sue state over COVID rental aid program

California tenants have filed a lawsuit against the agency that runs the state’s COVID-19 emergency rent relief program, saying it “disproportionately harms tenants on the basis of race, color, and national origin.”
Jun 7, 2022
