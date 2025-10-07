Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,611 in the last 365 days.

California Supreme Court to settle 'ability to pay' fight over fines, fees

(Subscription required) Nearly six years after granting review, the California Supreme Court will hear a case on Wednesday to decide whether judges must assess a defendant's ability to pay before imposing fines, fees, and assessments -- and who bears the burden of proof -- resolving a statewide split in the appellate courts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Supreme Court to settle 'ability to pay' fight over fines, fees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more