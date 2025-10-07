California Supreme Court to settle 'ability to pay' fight over fines, fees

(Subscription required) Nearly six years after granting review, the California Supreme Court will hear a case on Wednesday to decide whether judges must assess a defendant's ability to pay before imposing fines, fees, and assessments -- and who bears the burden of proof -- resolving a statewide split in the appellate courts.

