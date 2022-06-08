Master Data Online (MDO) Supply Chain Solution from Prospecta Now an SAP Endorsed App on SAP® Store

Prospecta Software, LLC, announced today that its Master Data Online (MDO) Supply Chain solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP® Store.

HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prospecta Software, LLC, an enterprise solutions provider in the data management space, announced today that its Master Data Online (MDO) Supply Chain solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes. Prospecta is a member of the SAP PartnerEdge® program, meeting high standards of certification for partnership with SAP.

Ranjan Bakshi, Founder and CEO of Prospecta, stated:

“Our mission has always been to help businesses tackle their most complex data challenges, and our partnership with SAP has been a key part of accomplishing that. Achieving SAP endorsed app status for our MDO supply chain solution is a strong recognition of the importance of quality data to businesses using SAP solutions, and we’re thrilled to be working with SAP to help customers accomplish this.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. These solutions undergo rigorous testing and evaluation by SAP, to recognize the most innovative solutions capable of delivering results and outstanding value to solve business challenges for customers. Endorsed app status allows customers to quickly find reliable and proven solutions by SAP’s most trusted technology partners.

Tom Roberts, Senior Vice President, Partner Solution Success at SAP, commented:

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise. We applaud Prospecta on achieving endorsed app status for its Master Data Online (MDO) Supply Chain Supply Chain solution. Partners like Prospecta are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP.”

The Master Data Online (MDO) Supply Chain Solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Prospecta Software, LLC

Prospecta was founded in 2002 with its headquarters based in Sydney, Australia. It is a global software and services provider in data governance and automation. Prospecta aspires to help organizations cultivate a data-driven culture where people have trust in their data to execute daily tasks, collaborate, and make decisions. It has gained recognition from Gartner and Forrester in the Master Data Management field. Prospecta is funded by Ellerston JAADE, a fund investment portfolio that’s focused on technology and SaaS-based companies. For more information, visit www.prospecta.com.

