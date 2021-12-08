Prospecta Software Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm in Master Data Management Market Evaluation

Prospecta Software Acknowledged as one of 15 Providers that Matter Most

HAMILTON, NJ, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prospecta Software made its inaugural debut in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management, Q4 2021 evaluation. Prospecta was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2021 Forrester Wave™ evaluation for Master Data Management. In this evaluation, Prospecta’s Master Data Online (MDO) solution received its highest scores in 13 criteria including data quality, data governance, multidomain, scalability, and innovation roadmap.

“Prospecta has long been focused on enabling a data culture for our clients. We believe being named a “Contender” in this Wave evaluation validates what our customers have been saying about the quality, integration capabilities, and cost-effectiveness of our Master Data Online (MDO) solution,” said Ranjan Bakshi, CEO & Founder of Prospecta Software. “We also feel this recognition acknowledges our commitment to innovation and passion for exceeding the expectations of our customers. Fueled by advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies our MDO platform enables organizations to rapidly achieve hard-dollar savings while maximizing the operational performance of assets and the productivity of the workforce,” added Bakshi.

MDO, Prospecta’s flagship product offers cost-effective pure-SaaS solutions to solve a variety of the most critical data quality and master data challenges, including standardization of materials and asset data, supply chain data, and complex multi-domain issues. Prospecta MDO has been broadly recognized for its low total cost of ownership, rapid deployment capabilities, scalability, and prebuilt integration with SAP, Salesforce, and other enterprise systems. MDO is currently delivering exceptional capabilities and low time-to-value for both enterprise and mid-market organizations. MDO has customers deployed across all asset-intensive verticals including manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, metals and mining, chemicals, and pulp and paper.

About Prospecta

Prospecta was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia to provide focused services around enterprise customers for data and automation. Prospecta maintains a global presence serving enterprise customers in all asset-intensive verticals and has evolved to become an industry leader in master data management, governance, maintenance repair operations, and supply chain spaces. For more information, please visit: www.prospecta.com

