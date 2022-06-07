When You Live Up a Dream Sometimes You Gain Something More

The Early Years: A Memoir by Rachel G. Carrington

Family Values, Love, and Coming of Age Memoir” — Amazon Book Review

RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since we were young we have always been led to believe we can never be successful unless we were rich, beautiful, famous, and married to someone just as rich and beautiful. Success was always measured in what we have and what we have done that others take notice of.

What if someone told us that wasn’t true? That we don’t have to be rich, successful, or famous to live a happy and successful life?

Born the first of 11 children in Denton, Kentucky, Rachel Carrington grew up poor in material things. She only had one ambition, that was to be a teacher. For a while it seemed life was giving that future to her. She even had a scholarship lined up to help her all the way.

But everything changed after she met a returned veteran, tormented by the failure of his marriage as well as his separation from his children. She was drawn to him immediately.

The two fell in love and decided to stay together against all odds and against her dreams. Somehow, Carrington realized it was what God wanted her to do.

What followed was years of trials, but wonderful years nonetheless. Carrington wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

There is beauty in simplicity. The most successful stories need not come from only those who conquered enemies or kingdoms, or those who built empires. They don’t have to exclusively come from those who survived wars, traveled unknown lands, or faced the harshest of nature’s elements. They can come from those who built the simplest yet happiest of lives.

Of course, we all know what life throws at us when we are not paying attention. This story is also about how everything will turn out okay as long as we keep our faith in God and do our best.

"I found this book extremely difficult to put down! I wanted to hear more about her parents, her family and more about Brad, the love of her life. Rachel has such a way of making us feel like we were right there with her, seeing, hearing, smelling and feeling the things she went through. Oh, and some of the characters she wrote about. Brad, his son Bradley Jr. and the mean old landlady in Cincinnati. I want to hear more and cannot wait for Rachel's next segment,” one reader writes.

This book and others title will be featured in the Toronto Book Festival on June 11 and 12 this year.

About the author

Aside from writing, Carrington also indulges in other hobbies and in Ocala, Florida.

She credits her success and happiness to her character, faith, and making relationships work, shunning lofty titles and extreme wealth. But she has her own version of wealth, and that is her family, including seven children and three generations of grandchildren.

She is currently working on a follow-up to this book.

The Early Years: A Memoir Book Trailer