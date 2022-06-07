Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,880 in the last 365 days.

Representative Carl O. Sherman host Community Conversation with Educators about Mass Shooting in Uvalde

member image

Representative Carl O. Sherman host Community Conversation with Educators about Mass Shooting in Uvalde 
print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
06/07/2022

Who: Texas State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District 109)

Why: In the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, TX we have the momentum and community engagement needed to declare enough is enough! Join me and moderator Tashara Parker of WFAA News 8 as we convene a listening tour to hear from our educators and a therapist on the issue of gun violence and school shootings. We have a responsibility to the families and educators in this state to find common-sense solutions to end the targeted acts in our schools

When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.

Where: First United Bank, 1845 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas TX 75146

Representative Sherman will be available for interviews by phone/zoom or in person if you are interested in interviewing him regarding mass shootings and public safety.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Representative Carl O. Sherman host Community Conversation with Educators about Mass Shooting in Uvalde

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.