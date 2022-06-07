Representative Carl O. Sherman host Community Conversation with Educators about Mass Shooting in Uvalde



by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

06/07/2022

Who: Texas State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District 109)

Why: In the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, TX we have the momentum and community engagement needed to declare enough is enough! Join me and moderator Tashara Parker of WFAA News 8 as we convene a listening tour to hear from our educators and a therapist on the issue of gun violence and school shootings. We have a responsibility to the families and educators in this state to find common-sense solutions to end the targeted acts in our schools

When: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6:30 P.M.

Where: First United Bank, 1845 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas TX 75146

Representative Sherman will be available for interviews by phone/zoom or in person if you are interested in interviewing him regarding mass shootings and public safety.



