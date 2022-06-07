When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 07, 2022 FDA Publish Date: June 07, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Peanut Butter

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: F&S Fresh Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

F&S Produce Co of Vineland, NJ is recalling a limited quantity of Protein Power Snack, because it contains a cup of 0.75oz JIF peanut butter which has the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Protein Power Snack was distributed at US Walgreens stores in NJ and NY.

The product has since been pulled from the shelves and is currently past the expiration date. The last lot of the affected product had a code date of “Best By: 05/28/22” which can be located on the front label.

No illnesses have been reported to date from this product. However, the peanut butter used to make this product has illnesses associated with it.

The recall was as the result of F&S receiving some of the affected lots of JIF Peanut Butter which J.M. Smucker Co has recalled. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation.

If consumers still have any of this product remaining in their homes, they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Joseph Garofalo at 856-391-7122 or jgarofalo@fsfreshfoods.com from 8am-5pm EST on Mon-Fri.

