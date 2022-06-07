T-375 Monastery Road Bridge Project Begins in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that bridge superstructure replacement work will begin on T-375 (Monastery Road) on Tuesday, June 14, in Blair Township, Blair County.



Starting Tuesday, the contractor will implement an approximate 5.5-mile detour to begin bridge superstructure replacement work. Overall work on this project consists of replacing the bridge beams and deck, guiderail and any miscellaneous construction needed.



The detour will follow Route 36, Route 36/164, Route 2007 (Reservoir Road).



All work on this $972,022 project is expected to be completed by late-November 2022. Work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105



