T-375 Monastery Road Bridge Project Begins in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that bridge superstructure replacement work will begin on T-375 (Monastery Road) on Tuesday, June 14, in Blair Township, Blair County.

Starting Tuesday, the contractor will implement an approximate 5.5-mile detour to begin bridge superstructure replacement work. Overall work on this project consists of replacing the bridge beams and deck, guiderail and any miscellaneous construction needed.

The detour will follow Route 36, Route 36/164, Route 2007 (Reservoir Road).

All work on this $972,022 project is expected to be completed by late-November 2022. Work is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

