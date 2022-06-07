Michelle Turkington Joins Xvoucher as Marketing Director
We welcome Michelle to the team and look forward to a bright future.”HENDERSON, NV, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC, dba Xvoucher® is pleased to announce its new marketing director, Michelle Bishop Turkington. She is responsible for leading all marketing initiatives, communications, and public relations for the organization.
— Kevin Brice, CEO Xvoucher
Michelle brings a wide variety of experience to Xvoucher® and has worked for many types of organizations, including consumer products/brand management for companies like ConAgra, Chupa Chups, and Bandai. As a marketing consultant, Michelle has worked with many B2C and B2B companies. She has also worked in the nonprofit space for Hemophilia of Georgia and Georgia Pharmacy Association. She is originally from the Midwest and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska (BSBA), and Creighton University (MBA). She is a Digital Marketing Certified Associate and has studied front-end web development.
Michelle is married to Ted Turkington, and they have two children, Ian and Sophia. They have lived in the Atlanta area for twenty years. As a sustaining member of the National Charity League (a mother-daughter organization), she has volunteered for many philanthropic organizations in the Atlanta area.
“I am excited for the opportunity to work in the financial-technology-learning space. As a life-long learner, I am ready for the challenge,” said Turkington.
Genuine Genius Technologies, LLC/ Xvoucher®
Xvoucher’ s end-to-end platform enables global sales, distribution, and tax compliance for the learning industry. Unique to the industry, Xvoucher provides visibility into the financial flow of exams and training materials from the point of sale down to the end-user. Since 2003, Xvoucher has served over 30,000 businesses, providing B2B and B2C solutions for exam vouchers, exam preparation, live instruction, and self-paced learning products.
