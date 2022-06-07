Marathon Gold appoints Progesys to build an integrated team and deliver the Valentine Gold project

Valentine Gold Project

Marathon appoints Progesys to develop an integrated team and deliver construction management, operational readiness, and commissioning phases of Valentine Gold.

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Valentine Gold Project in the Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. When completed, the Valentine Gold Project will be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada and a significant contributor to the economy of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Project comprises a series of mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre trend.

• Valentine Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

• 100% ownership by Marathon Gold; World leading mining jurisdiction

• Largest Undeveloped Gold Resource in Atlantic Canada

o 3.14 Moz. M&I (56.7 Mt at 1.72 g/t Au)

o 1.00 Moz. Inferred (18.2 Mt at 1.70g/t)

Marathon announces the appointment of Progesys to partner with Marathon in the development of an integrated construction management team. Progesys, a leading industrial and mining project consultancy, will provide project management, facilities construction, and project control services. Marathon personnel will assume responsibility for civils construction, contracts and procurement, camp services and the site’s health, safety, and environmental compliance. The Progesys-Marathon construction team will continue through to the operational readiness and commissioning phases of the Project until delivery to a Marathon operating team. Staffing of Marathon’s project development team based in Grand Falls-Windsor in central Newfoundland is already well advanced. Marathon’s senior leadership team, led by Tim Williams, COO and Paolo Toscano, VP Projects, will have overall responsibility for project delivery.

Marathon further announces that is has signed a Letter of Intent with SNC-Lavalin to complete detailed engineering for the Project’s mill and major facilities, and develop related equipment and construction packages. SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world that has particular experience in the engineering and delivery of mineral processing projects. Detailed engineering for the Project’s Tailings Management Facility continues under Golder Associates Ltd., Stantec Consulting Ltd. will complete the site water management design, and GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists Limited will continue to be responsible for geotechnical design.

Matt Manson, Marathon’s President and CEO, commented: “The development strategy we are presenting for the Valentine Gold Project brings together best-in-class engineering expertise with a “hands-on” construction approach that is designed to achieve the most efficient and flexible project delivery possible in today’s construction environment.

Contracting with vendors and service providers will be with Marathon directly, rather than an EPC agent, and ultimate responsibility for the Project’s overall schedule, budget, and quality of build will rest with Marathon’s own personnel, not a third-party. This is an approach already taken by each of our senior team in the successful delivery of previous major capital projects. It provides the best way to capture the opportunities, and mitigate the challenges, that arise in every capital project and allows for better site coordination, initiative on potential cost and schedule efficiencies and, ultimately, better project delivery and ramp up. This strategy also allows us to draw upon the deep pool of construction expertise within the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the extraordinarily high interest we are seeing in the Project from experienced Newfoundlanders, many currently working elsewhere in Canada in the resource sector, and central Newfoundland contractors.”

“Progesys is thrilled to partner with Marathon Gold and to build an integrated Progesys-Marathon construction team for the delivery of the Valentine Gold project and continue through to the operational readiness and commissioning phases until delivery to a Marathon operating team.”, Says Riad Faour, Progesys CEO.