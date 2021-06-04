Industry digitization: Progesys and Asystom form an international partnership

Andree Naccache Rami Faour

Predictive maintenance / Innovation / Industry 4.0 / Industrial IoT

LAVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asystom and Progesys proudly announce an international partnership. Progesys will implement Asystom’s predictive maintenance technology in the mining, metal, and oil and gas industries of Canada and Brazil. Progesys offers project management consultancy and transition to operations services to a vast international market. Their origins stem from the aluminium industry and now delve into energy, hydrocarbons, mining, infrastructure, transportation, and more. Progesys effectively blend their management capabilities with field technical know-how to lead their clients’ operations to success.

The Asystom solution monitors and analyses any rotating machine and helps to predict anomalies wirelessly and non-intrusively with a simple installation. Sensors communicate through a LoRa network and data are encrypted end to end. Asystom’s sensors monitor not only heat and vibration, but uniquely ultrasound too, meaning customers have the earliest possible alert of drift (before any damage has occurred). They run on standard batteries (so no need for additional wiring), for up to 10 years without intervention. An additional advantage of Long Range is that due to its low frequency wireless transmission, the sensors can be positioned up to 1km away from the LoRA gateway. Data is processed at the Edge on the sensors and then the information is transferred and stored in the cloud through an encrypted secure network and then accessible through web applications.

Some Insights From The New Partnership

Andre Naccache

Managing Director at Asystom

“This a very positive next step in Asystom’s successful continued global expansion. Partnering with Progesys will enable us together to allow clients’ projects to achieve their fullest potential.”

Rami Faour

VP Business Development at Progesys

“Customers are looking for flexible solutions to meet the changing needs of their organizations. The Asystom solution allows industry customers to increase their production by up to 25%; this is due to the solution’s capabilities of predicting equipment failure and transmitting all data in real-time to any location of the client’s choosing. The information and alerts are then presented on a comprehensive dashboard, making it easy for our clients to see their data.”

Press contact:

ASYSTOM: Adrian McLellan + 44 7484 340832 a.mclellan@asystom.com

PROGESYS: Anasilvia Rojas Danies +1-450-667-7646 arojas@progesys.ca

asystom.com

progesys.ca