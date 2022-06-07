What Does a Top Venture Capitalist Think of the Cybersecurity Industry? Find out on The Virtual CISO Podcast
If you’re seeking (or planning for) investors to help fund your business, this conversation with Alberto Yépez offers invaluable insights for you and your executive team”HAMILTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does an entrepreneur build a great cybersecurity business? What are the key factors investors look for? What different investment models are in play, and which would be right for a company? What can we learn from the past 30 years of cybersecurity breakthroughs and failures?
Technology and infrastructure have changed almost beyond recognition in the past 30 years. Yet the cybersecurity challenges we face are still fundamentally the same. Visionary ideas are still equally rare. And achieving the goal to financial success is still just as much—if not more—about people as it is about intellectual property.
To share observations from a spectacularly successful career that spans from the early days of Apple to his current venture capitalist role, Alberto Yépez joined a recent episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• Top criteria that investors look for in tech companies
• The three different private equity investment models businesses may encounter
• Importance of a strong “security story” for tech companies looking for investors
• Why we still face many of the same information security challenges today as we did when companies like DEC and Sun Microsystems ruled the earth
• Cool anecdotes from “back in the day” at Apple
If you're seeking (or planning for) investors to help fund your business, this conversation with Alberto Yépez offers invaluable insights for executive teams.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
