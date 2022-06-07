Speaker Presentation Ideas Now Accepted for 2022 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo
Produced by Carbon Capture Magazine and organized by BBI InternationalDES MOINES, IOWA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The call for speaker presentation ideas is now open for the 2022 National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo (NCCC) taking place November 8-9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
“Placing the National Carbon Capture Conference in Des Moines this year seemed to be a perfect fit due to all of the CCUS activity currently taking place in the region,” says John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “The program will focus on research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCUS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.”
The first annual National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo is searching for experienced professionals to discuss key elements of the carbon capture, storage, and utilization industry. NCCC is now accepting abstracts through
July 8th on the following categories:
• Tax Policy
• Impact on Carbon Intensity of all Forms of Energy
• Required Plant Infrastructure
• Environmental Permitting
• Pipeline Requirements and Construction
• Low Carbon Fuel Markets and Mandates
• Project Development
• Turning Carbon into Value
• New Technologies Driving the Industry
• Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Concrete
“The CCUS industry has several different facets and is continually expanding. We encourage a wide variety of organizations to submit abstracts for the show,” said Danielle Piekarski, content manager of Carbon Capture Magazine. “Whether it be research breakthroughs, implementing new technologies, or establishing strategic partnerships within the industry, we look forward to hearing businesses share what they are doing to reduce emissions and meet net zero goals.” To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference, visit the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo website.
About Carbon Capture Magazine
Carbon Capture Magazine is an online news and data source designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) from all sources, including fossil fuel-based power plants, ethanol production plants and industrial processes, as well as directly from the atmosphere. Our online news source gathers, top stories, research, data, trends and information on all aspects of CCS with the goal to help companies build knowledge, connect with others, and better understand the market and carbon utilization.
Carbon Capture Magazine sends a bi-weekly newsletter covering industry policies, news, and technologies that support carbon capture, storage and utilization, and features stories on the current and ongoing CCS efforts being undertaken to tackle the reduction of GHG emissions.
About BBI International
BBI International produces globally recognized events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo—the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world—BBI owns and operates the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, and its allied regional events. The company publishes Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine, as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
Marla DeFoe
BBI International
+1 701-746-8385
