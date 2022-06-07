Submit Release
Hunter education courses offered in the Clearwater Region this summer

IDFG is offering several hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region in the coming months.  Students attending the Lapwai or Clearwater classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education.  If you or someone you know is interested in attending a class, these are the options currently available (click the associated link for class details or to register):

Orofino (actually Ahsahka), 20-25 June (hunter ed only)

https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183352

Lapwai, 8-10 July (hunter and bowhunter ed)

https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182463

Clearwater, 12-13 August (hunter and bowhunter ed)

https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183078

Thanks for your interest.  Please call the IDFG Regional Office in Lewiston (208-799-5010) with further questions.

