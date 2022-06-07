BATTLE ON THE BEACH! Jackie Atkins Annual Boxing Foundation Fundraiser Supports New Jersey Youth
New Jersey's Give a Kid a Dream Foundation (NJGAKAD) proclaims "Youth are worth fighting for" at fight fundraiser on 9 July 2022
I believe children need someone passionate. Someone who will fight for them. In boxing, I can enter a ring, and perhaps I'll win or perhaps not. But when it comes to our youth, losing is not an option”LONG BRANCH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's get ready to rumble on the Great Lawn in Long Branch on Saturday, 9 July at 1 pm during the annual "Battle on the Beach" fundraising boxing event for New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream (NJGAKAD), a non-profit youth organization.
— Jacklyn "Coach Jackie" Atkins, Founder, NJGAKAD
Organized in partnership with the City of Long Branch Recreation Department and Director Carl Jennings, NJGAKAD hosts a youth boxing fundraising match, sanctioned by the New Jersey Association of USA Boxing, to showcase the talent of exceptional amateur boxers starting as young as eight years old.
Join us at the Great Lawn (located on Ocean Avenue between Ocean Place Hotel & Rooney's) at 1:00 pm on July 9th (rain date 10 July) and help us raise funds for at-risk youth in the New Jersey community. Boxing fans, community supporters, and families will gather to watch over ten exciting championship bouts and cheer on local New Jersey Olympic amateur boxers.
Children in the program receive boxing training at the legendary Gleason's Gym Jersey Shore, tutoring for schoolwork, and discovering relevant life skills through trips and excursions to become Champions of Life.
With a track record of creating national boxing champions through programs she built from scratch, two-time Ringside World Champion, National Golden Glove Champion, and NJ Martial Arts kickbox Champion, Jackie Atkins turns coaching experiences into tremendous success stories.
"Children live up to what you believe of them, and we believe all of our children are capable of accomplishing greatness," NJGAKAD founder Jackie Atkins said. "We are honored to have such a committed team who believe our youth are worth fighting for and are willing to make the investment. No other investment yields as great a return as the investment in our children."
Despite this past year's Battle with adversity, NJGAKAD continued to support our youth and their families with no disruption in services. Children remained engaged virtually, those in need of virtual assistance received it, and even safe drive-by visits, often with meals for the families from their beloved Coach, became commonplace. Safety and health protocols were immediately put in position in compliance with state mandates.
Women are warriors who wear many hats and 'gloves' in life. Our 'Girls in Gloves' program, born in 2019, aims to teach young women about the "self," including self-defense, self-worth, self-confidence, self-awareness, self-empowerment, self-control, and most importantly, self-love. The program caught the attention of neighboring cities in New Jersey, and the Mayor of Atlantic City recently integrated the program year.
According to national statistics, three to four students - out of ten high school students- do not meet the criteria to obtain their high school diplomas. NJGAKAD boasts a 100% success rate because every participant has obtained their high school diploma from the program's inception. Participants have attended and graduated from universities or enlisted to join our armed forces. In 2021, all middle school youth achieved an 85% or higher academic average while improving their attendance thanks to mentors who invest in this program and provide youth counseling.
All proceeds will benefit the 501c3 organization New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream, a program dedicated to NJGAKAD's Champions of Life. To donate, visit the NJGAKAD donation page. For sponsorship opportunities, please email njgakad@gmail.com.
Sponsors are an integral part of the action. All proceeds go towards providing programs for the youth as well as scholarships. Contact Jennifer Smiga at 201-892-9403 or jen@ultravioletagency.com with questions.
To learn about the New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream's “Battle on the Beach” visit http://www.njgakad.com
For media opportunities, please email Workhouse, CEO Adam Nelson via Nelson@workhousepr.com or +1 212.645. 8006
About Jackie Atkins:
A 2014 inductee into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame, Jacklyn "Coach Jackie" Atkins blushes at accolades, opting to focus on the victory of her students. The New jersey-native and winner of the Coach of the Year Award has developed a reputation for being a miracle worker with youth. Her ability to elevate others includes building the competitive women's boxing program at West Point Academy and securing two National Collegiate Championships. Trained in boxing from an early age with the New Jersey Police Athletic League, Jackie became fluent in multiple fighting styles before pursuing her passion for educating at-risk youth through the discipline of boxing. Recognized as a child advocate through her work with Give a Kid a Dream, Jackie was awarded the 2016 Tony Dowling Child Advocacy Award for her matter-of-fact excellence. "I believe children need someone passionate. Someone who will fight for them, besides their family, whether one parent or two, grandparents or foster care," Atkins said. "In boxing, I can enter a ring, and perhaps I'll win, or perhaps not. But when it comes to our youth, losing is not an option."
About NJGAKAD:
New Jersey Give a Kid a Dream (NJGAKAD)- Champions of Life is a 501c3 organization supported by private donations, exceptional coaches, the training staff members of Gleason's Jersey Shore gym, community members, and professionals willing to volunteer their time and invest in our youth. The Champions of Life Program marries the benefits of boxing with a curriculum that includes positive life skills and social services to encourage and empower children to achieve their goals, regardless of adversity. The Give a Kid a Dream program integrates the discipline of amateur Olympic-style boxing with fitness, life skills, counseling, mentoring, and academic advancement under one directive. 100% of your donation will fund the Battle on the Beach event and the ongoing work and support. For more information, please visit http://njgakad.com.
Elite Sponsors
International Boxing Federation
Razzino Renovations Inc.
HerSpace MedSpa
Exhibitors
Red Bank Radiology
Navesink Rehab
Iorio Plastic Surgery
Cryolete
Bout Sponsor
Katie Ward & Family
FantaSea Resorts
Food Trucks
BUBBLEZ ice cream
Little Tijuana
