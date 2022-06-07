GMSDC partners with Visa to Host Diverse Business Engagement Event in Atlanta
Forum on opportunities for diverse businesses with Visa AtlantaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) has partnered with Visa (NYSE: V) to host an introductory workshop on how to do business with Visa, as the global payments technology company prepares to open its Atlanta office. Entitled Visa: Building for the Future, the event will focus on opportunities for small and diverse businesses to become supply chain partners. The agenda will feature speakers and prime suppliers from Visa who are actively seeking to build new relationships with diverse companies in the Atlanta region. Scheduled for 10:00 am on Wednesday, June 22nd at The Gathering Spot in Midtown Atlanta, the forum will address the commodities and services Visa buys and the opportunities that exist for local companies to support Visa’s new facility at 1200 Peachtree Street in Atlanta. The office is scheduled to open later this year.
Kicking off the day will be Michelle Gethers, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Corporate Responsibility at Visa. Gethers, a long-time leader in both the non-profit and financial sectors, is excited to invite local suppliers to explore working with Visa in Atlanta, one of the most diverse cities in the nation. “As Visa immerses itself in the incredible diversity and vibrant culture of Atlanta, we are looking forward to meeting with local businesses to explore opportunities to work together,” she says. “We have a tremendous opportunity to not only recruit diverse talent here in Atlanta, but to collaborate with companies that represent all facets of the marketplace.”
In addition to presentations on the Visa procurement process and a discussion of upcoming opportunities, there will also be a matchmaking session, where suppliers can meet Visa procurement leaders and discuss their capabilities.
The event is open to small businesses and those owned by women, minorities, veterans and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, visit www.gmsdc.org.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC), is a 47-year-old not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 900 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC is the leader in supplier diversity and minority business development in Georgia. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
