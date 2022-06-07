Experience Rugged Durability with New Sealed N-Type Bulkhead Connectors
Amphenol RF expands its N-Type connector series with additional waterproof IP67-rated bulkhead jacks for flexible cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to expand our cable mount N-Type product portfolio with additional IP-rated rear mount bulkhead jack configurations. These 50 ohm RF connectors are a durable option designed with a threaded coupling mechanism. This popular coupling mechanism offers secure mating and vibration resistance which is ideal for applications such as antennas, base stations and satellite systems.
These N-Type bulkhead jacks support a variety of flexible cable types including RG-55, RG-58 and RG-213 cable types which are typically used in applications that require high power handling and low VSWR and insertion loss. These connectors are IP67 rated in both the mating and unmated condition. The ruggedized construction offers protection against the effects of temporary submersion and exposure to weather-related elements. These rear mount jacks operate up to 11 GHz dependent on the cable type.
Bulkhead jacks mount through the enclosure and utilize a lock nut and washer which fasten to the front of the connector. They are engineered with nickel-plated brass bodies, hex nuts and washers, and gold-plated brass contacts.
Learn more: N-Type Connector Series Datasheet
