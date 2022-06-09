Submit Release
Contributing to healthy ecosystems

World Accreditation Day, June 9th, emphasizes the theme Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the environment

KATY, TEXAS, USA, June 9, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protecting the planet requires a shift to true circular economies and more sustainable business models. Accreditation, alongside certification and different forms of assurance, plays a significant supporting role.

The world economy relies heavily on natural resources provided by healthy ecosystems. However, these ecosystems continue to be put under stress and resources depleted. As resources are consumed at an alarming rate, there is no questioning the need to transition to a more sustainable way of life.

Companies are pushed to adopt new business models by regulators and initiatives such as the EU Circular economy action plan. A shift to true circular economies demands new business models, pivoting in new directions to cut consumption of resources and by consumers.

“Assurance plays a significant role in driving progress, from certifying to set standards or ensuring traceability throughout value chains or even entire ecosystems. Accreditation is an integral part in driving progress and building trust. Everyone must be held to the highest quality and integrity standard possible to contribute in sustainable ways,” says Barbara Frencia, Business Assurance CEO in DNV.

This year the World Accreditation Day on June 9th, emphasizes the theme Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the environment. The use of standard can help organizations adopt more eco-friendly practices. For accredited conformity assessments to build the necessary trust in organizations fulfilment of requirements and claims, the certifying body must also undergo rigorous scrutiny.

“Accreditation is a crucial pillar to build trust, not only in us as a single certification body, but in the whole certification industry. Without a common approach to competence, quality and integrity, we cannot contribute to the collective progress on sustainability that our world and future generations need,” says Barbara Frencia.

About DNV
DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries.

Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.

Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

