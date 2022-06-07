Wyoming Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest closes June 13

Entries close at midnight

Cheyenne - June 13 is the last day to submit your best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State to the Wyoming Wildlife magazine Calendar Photo Contest. Photographers of all skill levels have a chance for their images to be featured in the magazine’s 2023 calendar, which is printed as the November 2022 issue of the magazine.

Entrants can submit photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming and Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. Each photographer can submit up to 10 photos. Because winning images will appear in the calendar, only horizontal images or those that can be cropped to the calendar dimensions will be considered for publication. Photos must have been taken by the person submitting the entries and may not infringe on the copyright of others. No entries previously published in Wyoming Wildlife or Wyoming Wildlife calendars may be submitted.

Photos selected for the calendar will be awarded $100, with an additional $50 for cover selection and a 12-by-18 inch matte print from contest sponsor Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne.

To enter the contest, along with rules and more information is available on the photo contest website. Entries will be accepted until 12 midnight.

