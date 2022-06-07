Three Box Culvert Replacements Begin in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh, will start work Monday, June 13, on a project that will replace three culverts on Routes 1007 (Lambertsville Road) and 4004 (Bicycle Road) in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, Somerset County.



On Monday, the contractor will place a detour for the work on the Route 1007 (Lambertsville Road). One culvert is located over a Tributary to Stonycreek, just south of the intersection with T-565 (Covered Bridge Road), and the other over Grove Run is located near the intersection of Coal Road.



The 11-mile signed detour will follow 1007 (Lambertsville Road), Route 1019 (Buckstown Road), and Route 30.



Work on the Route 4004 (Bicycle Road) bridge over the Beaver Dam Creek, near the intersection of T-655 (Milow Kimmel Road) will take place at a later date.



The proposed work on all three bridges consists of replacing the box culverts, roadway approach work, drainage, and guiderail upgrades, as well as any miscellaneous construction.



Overall work on this $1.2 million project, is expected to be completed by September 2022. All work is weather dependent.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

