Buy Publishing Rights-NFTs through Zeptagram

Our collaboration with Zeptagram paves a new path for the industry that allows fans to be a part of the creative process”GOTHENBURG, VG, SWEDEN, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year, hit-song masterminds & producers Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal connected with the NFT Platform Zeptagram and some of their song shares have now been tokenized through Zeptagram. The latest is the smash hit "Boomerang", performed by the brilliant Nicole Scherzinger.
— Anthony Preston
Boomerang described by Anthony Preston:
Working with Nicole was literally one of the highlights of my career. She’s an amazing vocalist and so much fun to be around. One day I was working alone and William brought me a song he wanted me to record with Nicole. The song mostly finished, but he wanted me to make some changes and finish some sections that had not been written. After I did that, Nicole came in and laid down the vocals and the rest is history. It’s such a great song and I loved being a part of it.
Anthony Preston and Andre Lindal have written and produced music for superstars like J.Lo, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber. With guidance from William and Rodney Jerkins, the duo has been behind major hits all around the world for the past ten years. Starting February 1st, the duo will introduce a new collaboration with the Swedish NFT platform Zeptagram, which will make it possible for fans to buy parts of the super duo’s songs as Non Fungible Tokens.
–Our collaboration with Zeptagram paves a new path for the industry that allows fans to be a part of the creative process, says Anthony Preston, songwriter and producer.
About Zeptagram
Zeptagram is a fast-growing NFT trading platform based on blockchain technology. The company was founded in Sweden, 2015 with the goal of revolutionizing the music industry. In close contact with musicians, artists, and content creators around the world, Zeptagram strives to offer the most profitable platform for investing and trading music rights and artwork. The company has their own cryptocurrency, Zeptacoin, which is used for payments of royalties and trading of rights on the platform. In October, Zeptacoin was listed on BitMart and later on Bittrex and LBank. During 2022, Zeptagram’s shares will be listed on a traditional marketplace. At Zeptagram, you’ll find a professional team with a total of over 50 years of experience in FinTech, music, marketing and software/blockchain technology. Read more on https://zeptagram.com and https://nft.zeptagram.com.
