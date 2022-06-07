Submit Release
Main Street Advisory Board Meets June 13

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board will meet on Monday, June 13, starting at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Glenrock Town Square in Glenrock, Wyo., and concurrently via Zoom for a board meeting.
   
This meeting will cover Glenrock’s application into the Wyoming Main Street Aspiring program, results of the 2022 Best Practices Workshop, and other matters pertaining to Wyoming Main Street
  
The full meeting agenda is available on the Business Council website under “Meeting Materials”.  
   
Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or by dialing in by phone at 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID: 814 8946 8272).   
  
The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board that is focused on the revitalization of Wyoming downtowns. 
 
For more information, contact Kayla Kler, Main Street Program Manager, at 307.630.3801.

