EnergiaSaves™ Podcast Looks at Real-World School District Energy Savings Projects and Student STEM Learning Program

EnergiaSaves™ Podcast Welcomes Superintendent Anibal Soler to Discuss EPCs; Teachers & Students from Floral Park-Bellerose School District Detail their Energia STEM Learning Program” — The EnegiaSaves Podcast

SMITHTOWN, NY, US, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EnergiaSaves Podcast is pleased to welcome special guest and School District Superintendent Anibal Soler to offer his experience and perspective on successful Energy Performance Contracts (EPCs) that he has been a part of in two different school districts – Batavia, NY and Schenectady, NY.

In our second podcast episode this month, Dr. Chuck Russo introduces Floral Park-Bellerose School sixth-grade instructors and students who took part in an Energia Real-World STEM Learning program at their school.

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is available via multiple online venues:

• Energia Website: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

• Energia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV9tBRFWdndgXNJUA3Ws2LYspdmXGpKyw

• Energia LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/energiausa/videos/

June 2022 EnergiaSaves Podcast Episodes

• Episode 012 – Real-World Energy Savings: Batavia and Schenectady, with Superintendent Anibal Soler (Week of June 13)

• Episode 013 – Real-World STEM Learning: Floral Park-Bellerose School Sixth Graders learn the importance of school energy savings (Week of June 27)

School district and municipal leaders are encouraged to learn more about Energia’s energy savings project experience at https://www.energiasaves.com and to submit questions or guest recommendations for new podcasts to questions@energiasaves.com.

About The EnergiaSaves Podcast

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is produced by Energia™ (www.energiasaves.com), an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, and aims to help school district make better choices when it comes to their energy-savings projects.. Each weekly podcast provides guidance, real-world examples and answers top-of-mind questions from School District Superintendents’ when it comes to energy savings projects. It is available at: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

About Energia

Energia, an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

