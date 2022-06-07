Hans Dahlgren presents the general political direction of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the EU

SWEDEN, June 7 - Today, Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren has informed the Riksdag of the political direction of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union

“The EU is facing major challenges, including a war in a neighbouring European country, widespread organised crime, an acute climate crisis, widespread unemployment and Member States backsliding on the EU’s fundamental values. These are some of the issues that the Swedish Presidency has to address,” says Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren.

The general political direction of the Swedish Presidency is expressed under five headings agreed on following discussions with party representatives in the Riksdag:

Provide security for EU citizens and strengthen the EU’s role in the world

Stop organised crime

Speed up the green transition

Strengthen the EU’s competitiveness for the jobs of the future

Safeguard the EU’s fundamental values

The five headings are general in nature and will be developed and consolidated, ultimately resulting in the priorities and work programme to be presented in December.

