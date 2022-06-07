Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,849 in the last 365 days.

Hans Dahlgren presents the general political direction of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the EU

SWEDEN, June 7 - Today, Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren has informed the Riksdag of the political direction of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union

“The EU is facing major challenges, including a war in a neighbouring European country, widespread organised crime, an acute climate crisis, widespread unemployment and Member States backsliding on the EU’s fundamental values. These are some of the issues that the Swedish Presidency has to address,” says Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren.

The general political direction of the Swedish Presidency is expressed under five headings agreed on following discussions with party representatives in the Riksdag:

  • Provide security for EU citizens and strengthen the EU’s role in the world
  • Stop organised crime
  • Speed up the green transition
  • Strengthen the EU’s competitiveness for the jobs of the future
  • Safeguard the EU’s fundamental values

The five headings are general in nature and will be developed and consolidated, ultimately resulting in the priorities and work programme to be presented in December.

Time is available for media questions; contact Press Secretary Victoria Frisk Garcia.

You just read:

Hans Dahlgren presents the general political direction of Sweden’s Presidency of the Council of the EU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.