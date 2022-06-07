Submit Release
Resolution RE Partners Brings Artistic Linen to 10 West 33rd Street

Resolution’s Evan Lieberman arranges 7,686 square feet of office and showroom Space for U.S.-based home furnishings company

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Lieberman, Senior Director/Leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners LLC, a member of NAI Global, has arranged a lease for nine-years and eight-months at 10 West 33rd Street for Artistic Linen, Inc. The U.S-based home furnishings company was previously at 307 Fifth Avenue.

“Artistic Linens needed to expand but wanted to stay in the area because it is exceptionally convenient to transportation and considered a center for home furnishings companies,” points out Mr. Lieberman. “We were able to arrange favorable rates with a highly respected landlord in a deal that included substantial tenant build-outs.”

Working with Mr. Lieberman on the lease was Michael Dylan of Inceptum, Inc. The landlord, Adams & Company Real Estate LLC, was represented inhouse by David Levy. Asking rent for the 7,686-square-foot space was $48-per-square-foot. Artistic Linen, Inc. is expected to move into the new offices in July 2022.

Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC, a Member of NAI Global
Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC is a fully integrated, commercial real estate firm that owns, manages, and leases properties throughout Manhattan. The firm specializes in building management, landlord representation, tenant representation, commercial co-op/condo sales, investment sales, retail and hospitality leasing, and consulting.

Resolution Real Estate Partners is the New York City member of NAI Global, the single largest, most powerful global network of owner-operated commercial real estate brokerage firms. The offices of Resolution Real Estate are located at 242 West 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

