2022-23 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 Coaching for Excellence



Grant Application Documents

Application in PDF | Application in Word



For the 2022-23 school year, the New York State Education Department (NYSED or “the Department”) is providing Target Districts with schools identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement the opportunity to receive funding to support the employment of a new instructional coach to enhance instructional capacity within the school.

Target Districts with at least one non-Receivership CSI school are eligible to submit an application for the 2022-23 SIG Coaching for Excellence funds for each non-Receivership CSI school interested in participating in the program.

Non-Receivership CSI schools may participate if they have at least ten teachers committed to participate in peer coaching and meet one of the following conditions:

The school did not have a school-based instructional coach during the 2021-22 school year; OR

The school had one school-based instructional coach during the 2021-22 school year, and the school serves 600 or more students.

Districts must ensure that any interested eligible school is familiar with the Coaching for Excellence Program Theory of Action (Appendix A) and Coaching for Excellence Program Participation Expectations prior to completing an application.

The Department will provide up to $100,000 in funding to support the salary and benefits for the employment of up to 1.0 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) instructional coach or, in secondary schools only, two 0.5 FTE instructional coaches, provided the coach(es) fulfill the criteria outlined below:

the individual identified has not served as an instructional coach during the 2020-21 or 2021-22 school years; and

the individual identified has at least three years of teaching experience within the school identified for Comprehensive Support and Improvement; OR at least one year experience within the school identified for Comprehensive Support; and Improvement AND five years’ experience total.

The funding available may only support the costs associated with the new coach’s salary and benefits. Although an individual district’s salary and benefits for the instructional coaching position may be less than $100,000, the Coaching for Excellence Grant cannot be applied to other school activities. However, reasonable and necessary resources to support the success of the new instructional coach may be covered through the SIG Basic grant.

The grant will cover the costs of a new instructional coach for the 2022-23 school year only.

September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023

Completed applications are due by July 15, 2022 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process.

To receive SIG COACHING FOR EXCELLENCE funding, eligible Districts must submit:

One signed original of the Cover Page; One signed original of the District’s FS-10 budget form.

LEAs are required to send the signed original and two hard copies to the address below, along with one electronic copy of each of the items listed above to fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability

Attn: Title I SIG 1003 COACHING FOR EXCELLENCE GRANT

Room 320 EB

89 Washington Avenue

Albany, New York 12234

For additional information or assistance please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

