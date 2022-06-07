Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,841 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:16 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Isaiah Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault While Armed (Gun).

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.