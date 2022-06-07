Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 3500 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:16 pm, officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 26 year-old Isaiah Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault While Armed (Gun).