Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offenses in the Third District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary One offenses that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Third District.

At approximately 3:15 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an occupied residence in the 3100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22080199

At approximately 3:37 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an occupied residence in the 3000 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22080243

On Monday, June 6, 2022, 48 year-old Rayshonne Marbley, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary One.

