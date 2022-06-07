Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 700 Block of G Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the 700 block of G Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, 20 year-old Darrell Washington, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.