Centre Technologies Acquires CIT, San Antonio-based Cloud Services Provider 

This acquisition will allow businesses throughout the central Texas region to focus on what they do best, while we deliver cloud solutions that support them in achieving their business goals."
— Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies, Texas’s leading full-service IT consulting and managed services provider, has acquired San Antonio-based cloud services and outsourced IT partner, Commercial IT Solutions (CIT). This acquisition marks the expansion of Centre Technologies coverage in the South-Central Texas area, providing San Antonio businesses with access to industry-leading managed IT services and cybersecurity.

Since 2005, CIT established a reputation in the San Antonio community by delivering a variety of cloud services with a strong focus on virtual desktops. CIT customers will continue receiving the personalized, local service they have always counted on while having access to additional resources that will enhance IT security and cloud maturity.

“I am very excited for our customers to be able to take advantage of the experience and wealth of knowledge the Centre team adds to CIT,” said Niklas Rosen, CEO of CIT. “Now our customers will have local service they are used to, but also an enterprise team there to support them.”

Centre Technologies is known for working with mid-sized businesses in a wide variety of industries including law firms and legal services, finance, private equity, real estate, public sector, hospitality, and many others. Customers of CIT will now have access to a suite of IT experts providing a consultative approach to enterprise-grade cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

With an expanded footprint in San Antonio, Centre’s technical consultants can work alongside businesses across the South-Central Texas region to consult and deliver enterprise-grade IT services at an affordable cost.

“This acquisition will allow businesses throughout the central Texas region to focus on what they do best, while we deliver cloud solutions that support them in achieving their business goals.” said Chris Pace, CEO of Centre Technologies.

Centre Technologies offers a wide range of services across the IT ecosystem but is renowned for customer satisfaction in cloud, cybersecurity, and help desk services. 

About Commercial IT Solutions: Since 2005, Commercial IT Solutions has served small and medium-sized businesses with managed services, cloud solutions, help desk support, and network support. Their goal has been to provide enterprises with cutting-edge IT practices and solutions to help businesses succeed. They have built and developed the perfect Cloud workspace, CIT Cloud Office, that offers small businesses a complete cloud solution at an affordable cost. 

About Centre Technologies: Centre Technologies is a full-service IT consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Texas, focusing on mid-sized businesses. As a trusted IT partner for well over a decade, Centre is recognized for its local experience and enterprise-grade cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Centre is committed to helping organizations harness the power of technology to maximize their operational efficiency and exceed their business goals.

