Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Wins 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award for Route 3022

Dunmore, PA – The Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA) recently announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 4 region, has won a 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award: By Performance (PPA) for a 2.78-mile section of two-lane Route 3022 (Segments 0010/0000 - 0060/2970) in Luzerne County, originally constructed in 1965. PennDOT has earned 11 PPAs since the program began in 2001.

To qualify for this prestigious award, a pavement must be at least 35 years old and never experienced a structural failure. The average interval between the resurfacing of the winning pavement must be no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life asphalt pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction and value for the traveling public. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) evaluated the nominations and validated the winners.

"We are honored by the selection of State Route 3022 in Luzerne County for the 2021 Perpetual Pavement Award," PennDOT District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman, P.E., said. "Pennsylvania's northeast region is uniquely challenged with high traffic volumes, a growing economy and a strong winter season; but PennDOT is committed to providing quality highway improvements to the citizens of Pennsylvania. Route 3022 in Luzerne County is a good example of a quality road that had the right design along with quality construction to provide for a long-lasting road with minimum maintenance needs in the future."

The award-winning section of Route 3022 was opened to traffic in 1965. The original construction consisted of a 5-inch unknown base course and 3.0 inches of bituminous wearing course ID-2. With three resurfacings, the total thickness on this project has increased by only 2.75 inches in over 56 years.

This two-lane roadway currently has a current daily traffic of 3,884 vehicles per day totaling approximately 290,000 equivalent single-axle loads (ESALs) over its life.

As the years between resurfacing have averaged 18 years, this section of SR 3022 easily meets the criteria for a PPA and has served the traveling public. well since 1965. PennDOT will be honored by Pennsylvania Asphalt Pavement Association (PAPA) and presented with an engraved crystal obelisk.

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line. Asphalt roads can be engineered to last indefinitely with only routine maintenance and periodic surface renewal. Perpetual pavements use fewer natural resources and offer road owners and users what they want most – an economical, smooth pavement that serves the community for decades."

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance is a coalition of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute, and the State Asphalt Pavement Associations. The Asphalt Pavement Alliance's mission is to establish asphalt as the preferred choice for quality, performance and the environment.

