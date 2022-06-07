Data Mynt Stable, Omni-Chain Merchant Payment Checkout Solution is Live on Binance Chain (BNB)
Addition of Binance Chain (BNB), BNB coin & BUSD coins allows owners of BNB wallets, BNB tokens and BUSD tokens to pay or checkout with Data Mynt merchants.
Being able to offer our partners and merchants a new global customer base as large as Binance and BNB is a game-changer especially in emerging markets.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Mynt’s integration of Binance Chain (BNB), formerly Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in addition to enabling BNB and BUSD coins allows all owners of BNB-enabled wallets, BNB token and BUSD tokens to seamlessly pay or checkout in under 3 seconds with Data Mynt merchants and customers.
— Data Mynt CEO, Alex Christian
Data Mynt, a leading provider of stable, omni-chain cryptocurrency merchant payments and checkout, announced a strategic partnership with Binance earlier this month. Binance is the developer of BNB Chain, BNB coin, BUSD coin and Binance exchange.
Data Mynt’s seller and merchant partners benefit from this integration by opening $70B in additional customer wallet value to them. BNB chain’s block and payment settlement time is also ~3 seconds, which meets existing card purchasing experience expectations. Data Mynt also added:
BNB coin, which has $48b market cap or wallet asset value, and
BUSD stablecoin with its $18b in total wallet value available for payments.
These coins are now offered as a payment and settlement option for Data Mynt partners as the premier omni-chain payments solution that allows crypto users to pay and checkout using any BNB-enabled wallet or other wallets holding BEP-20, BNB, or BUSD coins. As a blockchain network, BNB smashed blockchain network statistical records in 2021 by recording 2.6 billion transactions among 126 million new wallets.
This is Data Mynt’s fifth blockchain ecosystem of new wallets and crypto assets integrated and enabled for payment and checkout. Now, between Polygon, ETH Mainnet, Bitcoin, Lightning Network and now BNB networks, over $800B in wallet asset value is available to Data Mynt partners, sellers and merchants.
The Data Mynt patent-pending technology enables merchants and enterprises to expand their checkout payment options while allowing sellers and buyers to reduce payment processing costs and eliminate frictions such as chargebacks and crypto price volatility.
“Being able to offer our partners and merchants a new global customer base as large as Binance and BNB is a game-changer especially in emerging markets,” noted Data Mynt CEO, Alex Christian.
About Data Mynt
Data Mynt is the leading stable, omni-chain crypto payment checkout solution. Its suite of solutions offers partners and merchants an omnichannel approach to accepting crypto payments from any wallet free from volatility and the risks and costs of traditional payment methods. The Data Mynt crypto checkout payment solution is designed to streamline implementation via mobile Point of Sale, API, branded web page, and iFrame, while consistently delivering a seamless customer experience. DataMynt.com
About Binance BNB Chain
BNB Chain, one of the most popular blockchains in the world, is dedicated to delivering its core infrastructure necessary for future public adoption as a community-first and open-source ecosystem built on a permissionless and decentralized environment. The BNB dual-chain architecture empowers its users to build their decentralized apps and digital assets on one blockchain and take advantage of the fast trading to exchange on the other.
