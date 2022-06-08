Press Release title: Vehicle fleets go green with GpsGate and Paxster partnership
Reducing environmental impact is a growing conversation within transportation and logistics. Paxster's EVs and GpsGate Server help vehicle fleets to go green.
By integrating Paxster's electric vehicles with GpsGate Server, our partnership helps last-mile companies track their carbon footprint and reach their sustainability goals.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GpsGate, a developer of real-time GPS tracking and fleet management software, announces its partnership with electric vehicle manufacturer, Paxster.
— Johan Franson, CEO, GpsGate
Amid growing concerns for climate change, global industries are under pressure to consume less. For transportation and logistics companies with thousands of fleet vehicles, operational improvements are daunting. Making use of GpsGate Server, Paxster works directly with last-mile delivery clients who want to reduce their environmental impact.
“Paxster is breaking new ground in the movement towards greener fleets," says Johan Franson, CEO, GpsGate. "By integrating Paxster's electric vehicles with GpsGate Server, our partnership helps last-mile companies track their carbon footprint and reach their sustainability goals.”
Norway-based Paxster is revolutionizing the modern fleet vehicle. Their compact cargo EVs navigate both urban and rural spaces, utilizing less energy and natural resources. Award-winning vehicle designs keep drivers and cargo safe. Delivery professionals like DHL Express, DPD, NZ Post, and Norway Post trust Paxster to deliver smart solutions.
GpsGate’s flexible and extensible platform powers Paxster Connect – a world-class fleet tracking solution that gives clients control over the data that is most important to them. Far more complex than traditional GPS tracking software, fleet managers can implement geofences, check EV battery levels, and flag harsh driving behavior. Paxster’s advanced integration into GpsGate Server gives them an edge over other telematics platforms. Tool like eco-driving reports, vehicle replays, and charts empower clients to increase fleet efficiency, benchmark progress, and lower business costs.
GpsGate and Paxster’s joint solution gives all members of the fleet the tools they need to work towards a greener tomorrow.
About GpsGate
A pioneer in GPS tracking software since 2007, GpsGate’s mission is to make vehicle fleets greener, safer, and more productive. GpsGate’s platform is secure, flexible, and easy to integrate with other business software. Sweden-based GpsGate powers large fleet solutions through its global partner network. Learn more at gpsgate.com
About Paxster Logistical Solutions
Paxster specializes in world-class logistical solutions for fleets who want to shift their operations in a greener direction. Manufacturing electric vehicles in Norway, their innovative fleet solutions save delivery companies time, energy, and natural resources.
Sven Vedin
GpsGate AB
+46 8 612 50 70
