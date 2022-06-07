Idaho Department of Commerce Announces IGEM Grant RecipientJun03

MEDIA ALERT

BOISE, Idaho (June 3, 2022) – Idaho Commerce is pleased to announce the latest recipient of an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant.

On Thursday, June 2, the IGEM Council awarded Boise State University with a grant in the amount of $286,316 to assist industry partner, Presto Geosystems with research and development in utilizing a microbial-induced calcite precipitation (MICP) process to treat geocells infilled with native soils. This partnership leverages the research expertise at Boise State University and industry knowledge of Presto Geosystems.

IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization.

“This innovative materials research project may lead to disruptive approaches for paving our infrastructure. The potential results could provide significant savings to the State of Idaho and all states for basic road construction and repairs,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Its global reach could provide significant benefits, both economically and ecologically.”

This fiscal year, the IGEM Council has awarded $794,914 for research to commercialize innovations that benefit Idaho and beyond.

Please visit the IGEM website here for program and application information.

