Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,822 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Department of Commerce Announces IGEM Grant RecipientJun03

MEDIA ALERT                                                         

Contact: Cody Allred
Idaho Commerce
208.334.2470
cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (June 3, 2022) – Idaho Commerce is pleased to announce the latest recipient of an Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM) grant.

On Thursday, June 2, the IGEM Council awarded Boise State University with a grant in the amount of $286,316 to assist industry partner, Presto Geosystems with research and development in utilizing a microbial-induced calcite precipitation (MICP) process to treat geocells infilled with native soils.  This partnership leverages the research expertise at Boise State University and industry knowledge of Presto Geosystems.

IGEM funds are awarded to Idaho public research universities to partner with industry leaders on research projects geared toward commercialization.

“This innovative materials research project may lead to disruptive approaches for paving our infrastructure. The potential results could provide significant savings to the State of Idaho and all states for basic road construction and repairs,” Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “Its global reach could provide significant benefits, both economically and ecologically.”

This fiscal year, the IGEM Council has awarded $794,914 for research to commercialize innovations that benefit Idaho and beyond.

Please visit the IGEM website here for program and application information.

###

You just read:

Idaho Department of Commerce Announces IGEM Grant RecipientJun03

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.