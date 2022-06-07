DelphianLogic launches a new subsidiary in the USA.

DelphianLogic Inc. launched in the USA

DelphianLogic aims to grow and provide top-of-the-line learning solutions while working closely with clients across North America through its new subsidiary.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, an award-winning learning solutions provider to global corporations, today announced the incorporation of DelphianLogic Inc. - a wholly-owned subsidiary of DelphianLogic Technologies Private Limited, India.

DelphianLogic, which offers a comprehensive suite of offerings that include, Learning Experiences, Managed Learning Services, Learning Products, and Learning as a Service (LaaS), enables organizations to unlock their people's potential through learning and talent development initiatives. This expansion is part of the company's continued commitment to getting closer to its customers, gaining market share by providing top-notch learning solutions, and leading the Smarter Learning revolution globally. With this new subsidiary, the company will gain a substantial strategic advantage, allowing it to better serve clients and partners in the United States and across the North American region.

“As we continue to scale to meet our growing global customer demand, it is important to be where our customers are; starting with our customers in North America!” said Saurabh Ganguli, Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic Technologies. “We are overjoyed to take another significant step toward our organization's future. The establishment of a DelphianLogic office in the United States, and collaboration with top industry talent who can join our team, enables us to carry out our plans to bring us geographically and culturally closer to our clients in North America in more ways than one," he added.

Joining the new venture in the United States is Kelli Hale, Vice President of Sales at DelphianLogic. Bringing over 23 years of experience in eLearning and learning management solutions as well as strategy, learning experiences, xAPI strategy, retail consulting and sales coaching, Kelli is the first recruit of DelphianLogic Inc and will be part of an outstanding team of learning specialists striving to deliver best-in-class, results-driven learning solutions to DelphianLogic clients in the region.

"We are truly excited to be working closely with our clients in the United States and all of North America. Our goal is to empower organizations with robust learning solutions that will enable them to best connect with modern learners and upskill employees. With over 12 years of expertise in the industry, DelphianLogic offers solutions that cover the A to Z of Learning. We know our strengths lie in developing smarter learning solutions, and we strive to help people and businesses by leveraging these strengths." shared Kelli.

About DelphianLogic

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1800 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Our comprehensive offerings cover the end-to-end learning life cycle including custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.