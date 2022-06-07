CHAM’S HOUSE UNVEILS NEWLY RENOVATED ROOMS AND GARDEN
Better than ever, Cham’s House releases their new and improved room and garden visageBANGKOK , THAILAND , June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cham’s House, a serene 4.5 Star-resort, unveils the most awaited newest visage of the rooms and garden. The new look will be a breath of fresh air for guests and bring an all-round improvement to the resort.
A world where guests can escape the harshness of modern life and find peace in nature. That's what Cham’s House is all about. This charming resort is situated in the pristine beauty of Koh Kood, an unspoiled paradise nestled between crystal clear waters and beautiful white sand beaches. At Cham’s House each guest experience will be uniquely illuminated by warmth and hospitality.
With 32 unique villas and 21 guest rooms in 6 different room types, Cham’s House provides an extraordinary escape and a sanctuary of the senses. Each octagonal suite provides the perfect lush of elegance with beautifully appointed spaces for the best comfort, contemporary tropical décor to delight the senses plus state-of the art facilities.
The hotel features an outdoor swimming pool with lounge chairs located in the rooftop with gorgeous views of the ocean. Guests can enjoy cocktails or light bites from the on-site beach bar and restaurant while taking in breathtaking sunset views. For a more romantic gesture, Cham’s House also offers a range of options for every occasion just like an intimate dining experience by the beach. Escape into a wonderful environment of pampering and rejuvenation at The Weave Spa with different spa treatments.
Cham’s House, a perfect vacation destination in Koh Kood, Thailand, has just completed renovations to their guest rooms and garden. The redesign features an elevated contemporary tropical look, sleek and modern furnishings as well as an open-air garden with lush greenery and seating areas. This project was undertaken with the goal of providing guests with an even more luxurious experience. Guests can enjoy panoramic views of nature while relaxing in the comfort of their own room. With its prime location and new look, Cham’s House is perfect for both family, friends, honeymooners, and leisure travelers.
5 Moo 5 Klong Hin Beach Tambon Koh Kood
Amphur Koh Kood, Koh Kood, Trat, 23000, Thailand
Website : https://www.chamshouse.com
Email : info@chamshouse.com
Tel : +66 (0)94 829 1965 , +66 (0)81 651 4744
Line Official Account: @chamshouse
Mr. Nott-Chaiwat Yutthikal
Cham's House
941561665 ext.
dos@chamshouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook