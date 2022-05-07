MERA MARE PATTAYA ANNOUNCES THE LIFTING OF RT-PCR TESTING FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS IN THAILAND
Quaint Pattaya hotel welcomes international visitors without on-arrival RT-PCR testing from 1 May 2022BANGKOK, THAILAND , May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mera Mare Pattaya, one of Pattaya’s leading boutique hotels, announces the much-anticipated lifting of the previous mandatory RT-PCR testing for international travelers in Thailand beginning 1 May 2022.
Nestled in the calm embrace of Pattaya Beach, the most famous beach in Pattaya, Mera Mare Pattaya is widely known as a paradise for both business and leisure travelers. Consistently ranked as one of Booking and Agoda’s top Pattaya hotels for their satisfactory high rating customer reviews, it provides the ultimate escape from the ordinary with its beautifully landscaped grounds, elegantly appointed rooms and suites, and state-of-the-art facilities and amenities.
Mera Mare Pattaya offers an exciting choice of carefully crafted dishes for all tastes, such as Thai, Asian, and international cuisines at October Sky, a contemporary beachfront resort. The Pastry Addiction Café welcomes each guests for a delicious taste of a wide variety of pastries, cakes, scones, as well as English High Tea. The exclusive Lobby Bar enjoys a contemporary, elegant look that serves international beverages and signature cocktails over relaxing music.
According to the Thailand Authority of Tourism (TAT), the country’s Centre for COVID 19 Situation Administration (CCSA), international visitors to the country will no longer need mandatory RT-PCR testing beginning 1 May 2022. Introduced in this announcement are two new entry schemes specifically intended for vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers, which are:
Vaccinated Travelers New Entry Rules
- Fully vaccinated travelers:
• Are not required to show proof of pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor do a test upon arrival.
• Are required to pre-register for a Thailand pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/)
• Must have a Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination
• Must have an insurance policy with no less than US$ 10,000 (from $20,000)
• Once the above requirements are fulfilled, fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed entry in Thailand and will be free to go anywhere.
Unvaccinated Travelers New Entry Rules
- Unvaccinated travelers:
These are international travelers that are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated
• Are not required to show proof of pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor do a test upon arrival.
• Are required to pre-register for a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/)
• Must have an insurance policy with no less than US$ 10,000 (from $20,000)
• Must show a proof of 5-day hotel booking
• Must undergo the 5-day quarantine
• Once the above requirements are fulfilled, the traveler must undergo an RT-PCR test on Day 5.
Exception for Unvaccinated Travelers
However, for arriving unvaccinated international travelers, an exception to the above rule is given. For a quarantine-free arrival into the kingdom, a negative RT-PCR test is required within 72 hours of travel and uploaded in the Thailand Pass system. This exception allows unvaccinated visitors to enter and go anywhere in the country.
There are many precautions to take when traveling in Thailand, and both vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers should follow these guidelines closely and follow strict health and safety standards. Travelers who experience intermediate COVID-like symptoms should get tested immediately. If tested positive then it is necessary to take the appropriate medical treatment.
As an award-winning hotel, Mera Mare Pattaya continues to follow strict health and safety protocols across the whole property. With this, guests enjoy ease and peace of mind when staying.
