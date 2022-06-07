Registration Closing in 2 Weeks for the Military Robotics and Autonomous USA Conference 2022

Final call for registrations for the 2nd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference, taking place in Arlington, VA, this June.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With critical host nation support and an unrivalled speaker line-up, the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference, taking place on June 20th and 21st, 2022, at the Hilton Arlington, Virginia, will ensure delegates are provided with vital updates on the enormous investment in land robotics from the US DOD and its international allies.

Free attendance for US Military & DOD Personnel. To apply, please contact Tom Ter Haar at tterhaar@smi-online.co.uk. International serving military and commercial organizations can register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/PR5.

The agenda will cover in-detail new opportunities and challenges emerging in this rapidly changing area of military robotics, delivered by leading US and international program managers, robotics experts and industry.

The organizations set to speak at the conference include: 75th Innovation Command, U.S. Army, Applied Intuition, Inc., Australian Army, British Army, Carnegie Mellon University, Cognata, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Ground Vehicle Systems Center, Fortem Technologies, Italian Armed Forces, Mistral, Inc., National Institute of Standards and Technology, Netherlands Army, PEO Ground Combat Systems, Presidency of Defence Industries, U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center, U.S. Army Futures Command, U.S. Army Research Laboratory, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army DEVCOM C5ISR Center, U.S. Army Medical & Development Command, and U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The key themes for this year include:

• Updates on leading US RAS programs and from key international allies

• Autonomy for military systems, both for lethal and non-lethal applications

• Mobility of military robots over challenging and hostile terrain

• Integration of RAS into existing ground formations from the squad up to and including the task-force level

• Overall US DoD RAS development direction, strategy, and concept of operation, and much more

The brochure featuring the full speaker line-up and programme details can be downloaded at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/PR5.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference

June 20th and 21st, 2022 | The Hilton Arlington, Virginia

Sponsored by: Applied Intuition, Inc., Cognata, and Fortem Technologies

#RASUSA2022

Contact Justin Predescu at jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 to find out more about our tailored sponsorship packages available.

For delegate attendance queries, contact Callum Kenmure at ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6138.

---------END--------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services